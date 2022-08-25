A US judge has told Twitter to surrender more data to Elon Musk on fake accounts, a key issue the billionaire is using to try to cancel his buyout bid.

While Judge Kathaleen McCormick on Thursday allowed the Tesla boss's team an opening to bolster its argument that Musk was misled, she chastised them for "absurdly broad" requests for "trillions upon trillions of data points."

The judge ordered Twitter to hand over data on 9,000 accounts the firm audited at the end of 2021, which opens the door for that information to be used in Musk's effort to quit the $44 billion deal.

"Some additional data from plaintiff (Twitter) seems warranted," McCormick wrote, without elaborating, in her four-page ruling.

McCormick also rejected Musk's attempts to shield details about analyses he used in his attempt to terminate the deal.

That work was done by data scientists who examined live-feed information from Twitter about public user accounts to test the company's daily-user counts.

Musk has argued Twitter was dishonest on the number of false or spam accounts, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm that has led to a trial set for mid-October.

Musk's lawyers pushed hard in a hearing on Wednesday to force the firm to turn over mountains of information, while seizing upon a freshly revealed Twitter whistleblower's claims of serious flaws inside the company.

READ MORE:Ex-security chief: Twitter concealed major flaws, underestimated bots