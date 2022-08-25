Brazil's government has announced it will investigate 23 financial institutions, including the country's top banks, for allegedly issuing unsolicited credit cards when customers signed up for payroll loans and charging them undisclosed fees.

The Justice and Public Security Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that lenders provided customers with credit cards without prior notice when they signed up for such loans, which are repaid through automatic deductions from the borrower's paycheck.

The investigation follows complaints from a consumer protection agency in Rio de Janeiro state, it added, saying payroll loan withdrawals were allegedly charged through unsolicited credit cards.

Among those under investigation are Banco Bradesco SA , Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Itaucard, Banco Pan SA, Nubank, Banco Santander Brasil SA and state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal.

Lenders deny allegations

Brazil's banking lobby group Febraban said in a note that of the 23 institutions mentioned in the investigation, only seven have authorisation to grant payroll loans.