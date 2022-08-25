Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that belonged to US President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley.

Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their pleas before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. They also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The US Attorney's office in Manhattan did not identify Ashley Biden or Project Veritas in Thursday's court papers but prosecutors and the conservative group have discussed the investigation in related civil proceedings in Manhattan federal court that began last year.

According to court papers, Ashley Biden had in 2020 been staying at a friend's home in Delray Beach, Florida, where she stored the diary and other possessions.

After Biden moved out, the friend invited Harris to temporarily stay there, the papers show. Two months later, Harris contacted Kurlander for help in selling the diary and other items, including private family photos, prosecutors said.

Harris and Kurlander then shopped the items around during the lead-up to the November 2020 presidential election before selling them to Project Veritas, which paid them $20,000 each, court papers show.

Project Veritas' role

The related civil proceedings concerned a US Department of Justice probe into Project Veritas' possible role in the diary's theft and an FBI seizure of cellphones from the homes of the group's founder James O'Keefe and two former members.