The Turkish Foreign Ministry has voiced concerns over the return of the conflict in Ethiopia despite an indefinite humanitarian ceasefire.

"We invite the parties to return to dialogue for the permanent end of violence in the country and the establishment of peace and stability," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to preserve peace, tranquility and stability in Ethiopia.

The statement came after both the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels confirmed a humanitarian truce had been broken following military escalation.

The Ethiopian army and the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front traded blame as to which side violated the ceasefire that was reached in March, in areas along the administrative border between Amhara and Tigray regional states.

