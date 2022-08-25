Australia's Labor government will hold a wide-ranging inquiry into an automated debt recovery scheme set up by the former conservative coalition which wrongly calculated thousands of welfare recipients owed money to the government.

"We know that almost 400,000 Australians fell victim to this cruel system. A human tragedy with very real consequences for its victims," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a televised media briefing on Thursday.

The Centrelink Robodebt programme, which was in place between July 2015 and November 2019 when Scott Morrison was social services minister, was introduced to ensure welfare recipients were not under-reporting their income and over-receiving government payments. It used computer algorithms to recover the money with little to no human oversight.

The Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry, will check the requirement for such a scheme, who held the responsibilities, the financial costs to the government and will look at measures to prevent similar events from happening again.

The final report will be delivered by April 18, 2023.

'Shameful chapter'