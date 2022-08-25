Thursday, August 25, 2022

Zelenskyy: Discussed with Biden next steps in the conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had "a great conversation" with US President Joe Biden on Thursday and thanked him for his support in the conflict with Russia.

"We discussed Ukraine's further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and (the) importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes," he tweeted in English.

US: Any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

The United States has condemned any Russian bid to divert energy from Ukraine where authorities said the giant Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off from its national grid.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Separately, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia should agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Regular power line to Zaporizhzhia plant restored, Ukraine tells IAEA

The last regular power line supplying electricity to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is working again after having been cut earlier on Thursday, the UN nuclear watchdog said, citing Ukraine.

"Ukraine told the IAEA that the ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at least twice lost connection to the power line during the day but that it was currently up again," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that information on the direct cause of the outage was not immediately available.

The plant, Europe's largest, was seized by Russia in March and remains close to the frontline. It has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of shelling it.

Nuclear watchdog could visit Russian-held plant in coming days: Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for a mission in southern Ukraine in the coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

"A visit is planned. We are talking about the coming days — definitely no later than the beginning of September," Galushchenko told Reuters news agency in an interview in Kiev.

Galushchenko told Reuters it was vital the IAEA mission was able to see what was happening at the plant.

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of Russia's armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as its attack against Ukraine enters its seventh month.

The increase includes a 137,000 boost in the number of combat personnel to 1.15 million. It comes into effect on January 1, according to the decree published on the government's legislative portal.

While the decree does not outline the reasons for the increase, it comes as Moscow's troops are focused on capturing territories in eastern Ukraine. It also comes at a time of soaring tensions between Moscow and Western countries that have sanctioned Russia over its operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected from grid: Operator

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under occupation by Russian troops has been disconnected from the national power supply, the state energy operator has said.

"The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) from the power grid — the first in the history of the plant," Energoatom said on Telegram.

Energoatom said fires broke out in the ash pits of a coal power station near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex — Europe's largest nuclear facility — and interfered with power lines connecting the plant to the grid. "As a result, the station's two working power units were disconnected from the network," it said in a statement.

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.

Russian opposition politician placed under de-facto house arrest

A Russian court has placed opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman under conditions similar to house arrest as he awaits trial on charges of "discrediting" the Russian army.

One of the last opposition figures still in the country and not behind bars, the former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg was detained for his comments about Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

A court in Yekaterinburg on Thursday ruled to place Roizman under "restricted movement" -— conditions similar to house arrest — until September 29, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Roizman, 59, is allowed to leave his place of residence for only one minute a day, he can't attend public events, use the internet, or send and receive letters. He is only allowed to communicate with close family members, his lawyer and investigators.

Poland says grave with WWII soldiers is destroyed by Belarus

Poland's government alleged that authorities in neighbouring Belarus were leveling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish resistance fighters who died battling Soviet soldiers during World War II.

Lukasz Jasina, the spokesperson for Poland's Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter that a cemetery in Surkonty — a village where members of Poland's largest wartime resistance force, the Home Army, fought Soviet army troops on August 21, 1944 — was being “devastated by the services of the Minsk regime.”