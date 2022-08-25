Dozens of South Koreans who were adopted as children by Danish couples several decades ago are now demanding that the government in Seoul investigate the circumstances that led to their adoptions.

The Danish Korean Rights Group, an association that works for Korean adoptees' rights to identify background information, initiated the effort for the matter to be investigated by the South Korean government.

"The Danish Korean Rights Group has decided to file a case with South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission requesting an investigation into adoptions from South Korea," it said on Tuesday.

"It's historic that a South Korean adoption case has been filed, and this opportunity won't come again, so now is the time to act."

The adoptions, which took place from the 1970s until the 1980s by Danish couples, raised concerns when the information provided in connection with many of them proved to be false.

According to the adoptees' records, information such as their birth names, birth dates and details of their biological parents in the adoption papers are inaccurate.

Wrongly registered as orphans