China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as a pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said.

Adrien Blanchard said on Wednesday that parliamentary associations and friendship groups make travel decisions independently and the Canadian government respects that.

"As we have said before, the travel of parliamentarians should not be used as a pretext for escalation or aggressive military and economic actions," Blanchard said.

China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.

China says Taiwan is its territory under the "one-China principle" and objects to foreign politicians visiting the island. Taiwan rejects China's claims and says it's an independent nation.

Canada, like much of the West, follows a one-China policy that recognises Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically, while unofficially it supports Taiwan.