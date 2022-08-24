Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated an investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

"Let me take the opportunity to send a respectful reminder to the government of Israel. They can't be protecting people like that," Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Wednesday, referring to his country's demand for the extradition of Tomas Zeron from Israel.

Lopez Obrador added that Israel's prime minister had sent a letter pledging cooperation, but had yet to take any further action.

"It has been a long time," Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Zeron, the former head of Mexico's criminal investigation agency, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to evade an investigation into his handling of the case.

Some 43 teaching students had commandeered buses in the southern state of Guerrero to travel to a demonstration before they went missing.

An official report on their disappearance presented in 2015 by the then government was rejected by relatives as well as independent experts and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.