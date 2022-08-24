Heavy rain and flash floods have drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the US state.

In statements posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said flash flood warnings were in effect for several areas from Jackson, Mississippi's capital, to Meridian and southward to Laurel and Prentiss, with numerous reports of flooding.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the Brandon nursing home's 42 residents had been moved to a safe room until conditions improve, WLBT-TV reported.

Rain has pummeled southern US states for the last three days.

Mississippi deploys rescue boats to streets

First responders in the central Mississippi county also said they were working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday's downpour.

Tammy Boykin, a Brandon resident, told the news station she had never seen flooding so severe in the eight years she has lived in the area. Bailey said the county had deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

Leaders with the Canton Public School District in neighbouring Madison County announced schools would close early Wednesday due to the flooding and impassable roads.

There have also been several car crashes reported, many due to hydroplaning, according to WAPT-TV.