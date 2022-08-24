Iran has said it received a response from the United States to an EU-drafted plan to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday Tehran is making a “detailed review” of the US response, which was received through EU coordinator Josep Borrell.

Iran will offer its comments on the US response through the EU coordinator after “carefully studying it,” he said.

US government officials also confirmed on Wednesday that the response to Iran's comments on the EU-drafted plan had been sent, without providing further details.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have been underway since April last year, marked by multiple interruptions.

Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief and the coordinator of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, proposed a new draft proposal after the latest round of talks in Vienna earlier this month, which came after a five-month hiatus.

READ MORE: Iran nuclear deal meeting possible 'this week' as EU pushes for US response

Momentum builds

Iran filed its response to the EU proposal on August 15, a week after the talks ended in Vienna.