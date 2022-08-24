WORLD
3 MIN READ
First US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years takes up post in Khartoum
Ambassador John Godfrey arrives in Sudan, the US Embassy says, adding he "looks forward to advancing priorities related to peace and security, economic development and food security."
First US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years takes up post in Khartoum
The ambassador's arrival comes as Sudan reels from deepening unrest and a spiralling economy since last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 24, 2022

The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has taken up his post in the latest easing of ties since Washington removed Khartoum from it state sponsors of terrorism list.

"Ambassador John Godfrey arrived today in Khartoum, the first US Ambassador to Sudan in nearly 25 years," the US embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ambassador's arrival comes as Sudan reels from deepening unrest and a spiralling economy since last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

The military power grab, Sudan's latest, upended a fragile transition installed following the 2019 toppling of president Omar al Bashir.

"Godfrey will work to strengthen relations between the American and Sudanese people and to support their aspirations to freedom, peace, justice, and a transition to democracy", it added.

"He also looks forward to advancing priorities related to peace and security, economic development, and food security".

RECOMMENDED

US, Sudan relations

Ties between the United States and Sudan were severely strained under the three-decade rule of Bashir, with Washington slapping crippling economic sanctions on Khartoum.

In 1993, the US blacklisted Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism as Bashir's regime hosted Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who resided in the country between 1992-1996.

Relations with Washington eased under Sudan's now-ousted transitional government led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, who took office following Bashir's 2019 ouster on the back of mass protests against his rule.

In December 2019, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would appoint an ambassador to Khartoum.

In May 2020, Sudan named an ambassador to the US. Later that year, Washington removed Khartoum from its blacklist.

READ MORE:Sudan’s national dialogue welcomed by major alliance

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal