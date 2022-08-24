Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hosted Syrian opposition officials in the capital Ankara for talks.

Cavusoglu met with Salem al-Meslet, president of the National Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Negotiations Committee, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government on Wednesday.

"We appreciate and support the opposition's contribution to the political process within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Cavusoglu underlined that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria, adding that Syria's Assad regime cannot not see the opposition as terrorists.

"From the very beginning, Türkiye said that the most important process is the political one," he said.

Wednesday marked six years since Türkiye launched its first cross-border operation against terror groups in northern Syria.

In line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Türkiye launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016, in Al Bab, across its border in northern Syria, against terror groups, particularly the Daesh terror group.

On the first day of the operation, the Jarablus district was liberated from the terror groups. Al Bab was cleared of terrorists on February 23, 2017.

With the operation, settlements located between the two districts, an area of 2,055 square kilometres, were cleared of terrorists in 217 days.

