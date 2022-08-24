Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has urged Western powers to halt talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that he said would fill Iran's coffers and "undermine" Middle East stability.

Lapid said on Wednesday that the money would be used by Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe."

His remarks come a day after US officials said Iran had agreed to ease key demands that had held up reaching an agreement.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid told journalists.

Israel is dispatching Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to Washington, where his team said Iran would be on the agenda of bilateral talks.

The 2015 accord, which is designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, has been on life-support since the unilateral withdrawal in 2018 by then-US president Donald Trump, a move celebrated by Israel.

Joe Biden has sought to return the US to the accord, and after a year and a half of on-off talks, recent progress on reaching an agreement has put Israel on edge.

The United States is expected to give its opinion shortly on Iran's response to a "final" proposed text submitted by the European Union to revive the accord.

