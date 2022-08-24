WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli PM Lapid urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal
Israel is waging a "last-minute" offensive to convince its allies to halt talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal with a flurry of diplomatic trips, calls to Western leaders and press briefings.
Israeli PM Lapid urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal
Lapid's remarks come a day after US officials said Iran had agreed to ease key demands that had held up reaching an agreement. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
August 24, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has urged Western powers to halt talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that he said would fill Iran's coffers and "undermine" Middle East stability.

Lapid said on Wednesday that the money would be used by Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe."

His remarks come a day after US officials said Iran had agreed to ease key demands that had held up reaching an agreement.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid told journalists.

Israel is dispatching Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday to Washington, where his team said Iran would be on the agenda of bilateral talks.

The 2015 accord, which is designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, has been on life-support since the unilateral withdrawal in 2018 by then-US president Donald Trump, a move celebrated by Israel.

Joe Biden has sought to return the US to the accord, and after a year and a half of on-off talks, recent progress on reaching an agreement has put Israel on edge.

The United States is expected to give its opinion shortly on Iran's response to a "final" proposed text submitted by the European Union to revive the accord.

READ MORE:What if the Iran nuclear deal falls through?

RECOMMENDED

Israel criticises draft text

US officials announced a potential breakthrough on Tuesday, saying Iran had dropped demands to block some UN inspections of its nuclear facilities.

Tehran has also relaxed its insistence on a key sticking point — that Washington remove Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from a terrorism blacklist.

Despite the apparent shift in Iran's position, Israel remains staunchly opposed to a deal which would see the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

"In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state," Lapid said on the developments.

A senior Israeli official at the briefing criticised the draft text for not stipulating the destruction of centrifuges, which they said allowed Iran to "restart" them at a time it deemed appropriate.

Lapid's predecessor Naftali Bennett, a hardliner on Iran, this week pressed Biden to refrain from signing a deal "even at the last minute".

READ MORE:Is West’s unease over Russia's launching of Iranian satellite justified?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal