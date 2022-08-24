A multimillion dollar acquisition of a cloud-based hosting provider founded by a Pakistani has sent a wave of jubilation among entrepreneurs in the South Asian country where the start-up ecosystem has faced multiple setbacks in recent weeks.

Cloudways, which is registered in Malta but carries out backend development in Pakistan, has been acquired by the US-based DigitalOcean Holdings for $350 million, the companies announced.

It is one of the largest acquisitions of a Pakistani tech service company. Some of the founders of Cloudways are also part of the Karachi-based Gaditek Group, Rafay Gadit, a director in the parent organisation, tells TRT World.

“Like everyone we are excited but can’t comment on the deal or the company at the moment.”

Since its founding in 2012, Cloudways has built a loyal base of more than 75,000 customers — many of them small-time business enterprises — by offering them easy-to-use online tools for cloud servers.

The company takes particular pride in its fast and reliable customer service.

Tech executives in Pakistan hailed the acquisition as an encouragement for digital newcomers, especially after the July bankruptcy of Airlift, seen by many as a poster child of Pakistani start-ups.

Airlift suspended operations after failing to raise money from investors who were wary of its 30-minute grocery delivery model, which was bleeding cash.

In a matter of weeks since then, a few other digital firms, including CarFirst—which played the middlemen between car dealerships and customers—folded operations.

News of Cloudways’s acquisition comes at a time when Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in Qatar on an official visit widely seen as an attempt to woo much-needed investment.

Islamabad is seeking a $1.2 billion loan from the IMF to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have depleted in the past few months to dangerously low levels.