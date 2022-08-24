A Turkish couple living in Germany has expressed serious concerns after their baby was taken from them by the state and given to a same-sex foster couple.

The couple, residing in the western city of Duisburg, say their baby was taken from them on May 30 on the grounds that the 10-month-old had developmental disabilities and the mother had psychological illness. The baby was given to a same-sex foster couple living near Cologne.

Mustafa Yolal and Aygul Kucukbiyik say they have faced discrimination and pressure from the state and wanted support.

Stating that they wanted their child to be raised by a family in line with their culture and faith – Turkish and Muslim – they say that they filed an appeal at the Jugendamt, the Youth Office, but were turned away.

The mother said that it was "out of the question" that she would harm her baby due to psychological reasons.

“The child can go to church with them, but his mother isn't allowed to speak with her child in Turkish or call him 'son,'" Yolal said. "There is a ban on me seeing the baby. The mother can see [the baby] once a month. I'll be able to see [him] once I establish paternity," he continued, underlining that they were not the only family facing such a situation in Germany.

"We want to share with the public how youth agencies take the children of foreigners from their families under false pretenses and using pressure."

Response from Ankara

The Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services released a statement explaining that the Family Attaché had been following the situation since its start.