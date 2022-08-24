Thailand’s constitutional court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office.

The court on Wednesday agreed unanimously there was reason to consider the petition arguing he has exceeded his term limit.

By a vote of 5 to 4, the court members agreed to suspend Prayuth from his duties effective Wednesday until it reached a decision.

The court did not say when it would issue its decision on whether Prayuth has breached the clause in the constitution on the eight-year limit. If it rules that he did, he would lose his post right away.

A total of 171 opposition lawmakers signed the petition to oust him.

A caretaker will be appointed to lead the government, with current Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan among the favourite candidates tipped for the role.

Legal arguments

The kingdom's 2017 constitution bars the prime minister from serving more than eight years in total, and opposition parties say Prayuth, who took power in a 2014 coup, has reached the limit.