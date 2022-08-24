President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Ukrainians in a speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia started its attacks on February 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

In the recorded speech aired on Wednesday which marks the six-month anniversary of Russia's offensive, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kiev was actually victorious.

"A new nation appeared in the world on February 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," Zelenskyy said. "We have been holding strong for six months. It's tough but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny," he added.

The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in his trademark combat fatigues in front of Kiev's central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.

"What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.

