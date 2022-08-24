Police in Brazil have raided the premises of several prominent businessmen who support President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly over exchanging messages that supported a coup in the South American country in the event of Bolsonaro losing the October election.

Tuesday's raid came days after leaked messages appeared to show the group supporting a potential coup d'etat if the far-right leader ends up losing his reelection bid.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo, the searches were ordered by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court, Alexandre de Moraes, who also serves as president of the Superior Electoral Court.

In total, federal police searched eight premises across five states, with warrants served in Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Brusque, Balneario Camboriu, Gramado, Garopaba and Sao Paulo.

According to Brazilian news portal Poder360, the individuals are being investigated for exchanging messages on the WhatsApp platform in which they allegedly said a "coup" would be better than a return to power for former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Authorities are seeking to determine whether the businessmen may have come together to "plan and support future attempts to break the democratic rule of law," a crime under the Penal Code that carries a penalty of a four- to eight-year prison sentence, according to Globo.

Bolsonaro sons slam raids