Twitter has responded with an internal reshuffle after a whistleblower accused it of misleading regulators about lax cybersecurity defences and negligence over bots and disinformation accounts.

Twitter will combine teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by the Reuters news agency.

It will merge its health experience team, which works on reducing misinformation and harmful content, with the service team, which is responsible for reviewing profiles that users report and taking down spam accounts.

But employees complain that a loss of high-profile executives and understaffed teams cannot solve such complex and extended problems.

The new group will be called "Health Products and Services (HPS)," according to the email to employees.

Ella Irwin, vice president of product for health and Twitter service, who joined the company in June, will lead the HPS team.

"We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos," Irwin wrote in the email to staff, adding the team will "ruthlessly prioritise" its projects.

The creation of the HPS team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts.

A former security chief and well-regarded hacker, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has accused the company of misleading federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts.