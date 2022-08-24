TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission
Ankara conveys harassment to NATO authorities and summons Greek military attache, sources say.
Greece radar locks Turkish F-16 jets during NATO mission
Türkiye stresses such harassment is incompatible with a NATO ally. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 24, 2022

Turkish planes carrying out NATO missions over the Eastern Mediterranean were harassed by Greek F-16s on Tuesday, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said.

The harassment by Greece is an attempt to target NATO activities, Anadolu Agency said citing sources, who said Athens does not hesitate to risk even NATO missions in order to harass Türkiye.

Just after Greece put its radar lock on Turkish warplanes, the necessary response was reportedly given.

The issue was also conveyed to NATO authorities and the Greek military attache was summoned to the Defence Ministry, sources added. 

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also made diplomatic initiatives with relevant parties regarding the issue.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

Stressing that such harassment is incompatible with a NATO ally, the sources added that Greece is seeking to raise tensions in the region.

READ MORE:Greece 'very uneasy' with Türkiye's new drill ship in Eastern Med: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal