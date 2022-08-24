WORLD
New Zealand, Canada ink Indigenous collaboration deal
Agreement seeks to improve outcomes for Indigenous peoples and enhance ties between native people in the two countries.
"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson. / Reuters Archive
August 24, 2022

The New Zealand government has said it had signed an Indigenous collaboration arrangement with Canada to improve outcomes for Indigenous peoples and enhance relationships between Indigenous people in the two countries.

"This underpins a shared objective of creating and sustaining better outcomes for Indigenous peoples," said Minister for Maori Development Willie Jackson in a statement.

It added the purpose of the arrangement is to promote and facilitate the economic, social, cultural and environmental advancements of Indigenous peoples through relationship development, improved knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration.

