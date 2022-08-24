The embalmed heart of the emperor who declared Brazil's independence has returned to the South American nation for ceremonies worthy of a head of state as the country prepares to celebrate its bicentennial.

The heart of Pedro I, contained in a golden reliquary, arrived from Portugal on Monday in a Brazilian air force plane. It was carried up the ramp of the presidential palace in Brasilia on Tuesday afternoon — in line with procedures afforded to leaders on official state visits.

President Jair Bolsonaro welcomed the reliquary as cannons fired a salute in Brazil's capital. Cabinet ministers and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also attended a quick ceremony in honour of Brazil's bicentennial.

Brazilians will be able to view the reliquary in a Foreign Ministry building.

Pedro I declared Brazil's independence in 1822 and imperial rule lasted until 1889 when the monarchy gave way to a republic.

He died 187 years ago and, per his will, his heart was transported to the Portuguese city of Porto, where it is kept in a glass vase with formaldehyde at the Church of Our Lady of Lapa. He is known in Portugal as Pedro IV.

Bolsonaro playing 'politics with bicentennial'

Lawmaker Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Braganca, a member of Brazil’s former royal family and a staunch supporter of Bolsonaro, said the idea to bring the emperor's heart came from one of the president's informal advisers.