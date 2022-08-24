Angolans have started voting in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition has its best-ever chance of victory, as millions of youth left out of its oil-fuelled booms are expected to express frustration with nearly five decades of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) rule.

The ruling party remains the favourite in Wednesday's election, though the margin is narrow enough for a surprise victory for the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), which could shift relations with global superpowers — with possibly less friendly ties with Russia.

Since independence from Portugal in 1975, Angola has been run by the formerly Marxist MPLA, led since 2017 by President Joao Lourenco.

But an Afrobarometer survey in May showed UNITA's opposition coalition, led by Adalberto Costa Junior, increasing its share to 22 percent, from 13 percent in 2019.

That's still seven points behind the MPLA, but nearly half of the voters were undecided. Many youths – under 25s make up 60 percent of the country – are voting for the first time.

In a tense run-up to the vote for both president and parliament, UNITA has urged voters to stay near polling stations after voting to reduce the risk of fraud.

Tweaked vote-counting rules may delay official results by days, analysts say, raising tensions – which some fear may boil over into violence.

Angola-Russia ties