US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty in drunk driving case
Paul Pelosi, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol following a car accident in May, gets five days in jail and three years on probation.
Paul Pelosi (R) was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 23, 2022

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and has been sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said on Tuesday.

Pelosi will work eight hours in the court's work programme in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during his sentencing, which he did not attend.

State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

As part of his probation, Pelosi will also be required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start. He will also have to pay nearly $7,000 in fines, the judge said.

Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082 percent, just over the legal limit.

Officers responding to the crash after 10 pm [local time] near the wine country town of Yountville said they found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle, according to the complaint.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was "unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Pelosi offered to officers his driver's license along with an "11-99 Foundation" card when asked for identification, the complaint says. The 11-99 Foundation supports CHP employees and their families.

Prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor because of injuries to the 48-year-old driver of the SUV. They have declined to identify the driver, saying the person has requested privacy.

In an interview with investigators from the district attorney's office, the driver reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He said he also had headaches.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail after his arrest.

Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at Brown University at the time. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

SOURCE:AP
