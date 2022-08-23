US President Joe Biden is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended Wednesday announcement ahead of time.

The precise details of Biden's plan, which will include an income cap limiting the forgiveness to only those earning less than $125,000 a year, were being kept to an unusually small circle within the Biden administration and were still not finalised on the eve of the announcement.

Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House but the particular delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

The plan would likely eliminate student debt entirely for millions of Americans and wipe away at least half for millions more.

Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness.

The delay in Biden's decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation.

Ballooning federal student debt

The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years.

More than 43 million Americans have federal student debt, with almost a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000, according to the latest federal data.