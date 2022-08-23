The sense of dread has deepened in Ukraine because of warnings that Russia may try to spoil the country's Independence Day holiday and mark the conflict's six-month point with intensified attacks.

The US reinforced the worry with a security alert on Tuesday citing "information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days." As it has done previously, it urged American citizens to "depart Ukraine now." Several European countries issued similar warnings.

Kiev authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile attacks around Independence Day, which, like the six-month mark in the offensive, falls on Wednesday. The holiday celebrates Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Our country is having a very hard time, and we need to be careful," 26-year-old Vlad Mudrak said in support of the ban.

Anxiety also mounted after a weekend car bombing outside Moscow killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political theorist. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack and the bloodshed stirred fears of Russian retaliation.

Pro-Kremlin TV commentator Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a writer dubbed "Putin's brain", died when the SUV she was driving blew up on Saturday night as she was returning home from a patriotic festival.

Managing expectations of Russian 'cruelty'

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia "may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel" this week.

On Tuesday, however, Zelenskyy stressed defiance rather than worry when he raised the national flag at a memorial one day ahead of Independence Day.