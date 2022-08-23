Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), their supporters have said.

"The UK government has ducked and dived, and sadly avoided every possible avenue of redress," Joel Kimutai Bosek, who is representing the Kipsigis and Talai peoples, said on Tuesday. "We have no choice but to proceed to court for our clients so that history can be righted."

Lawyers for those evicted from Kenya's Rift Valley say that by ignoring the victims and their complaints, the UK government has violated the European Convention of Human Rights to which it is a signatory.

The Kipsigis and Talai were evicted in the early 20th century from ancestral lands around Kericho, a major tea-growing region today farmed by large multinationals including Unilever, Finlay's and Lipton.

They took their case to the UN, where a panel of special investigators in 2021 expressed "serious concern" at the UK's failure to offer a public apology or acknowledge their share of responsibility for these colonial-era abuses.

'Historic day'

The victims — more than 100,000 were signatories to the UN complaint filed in 2019 — demanded an apology, and reparations for their homeland being usurped and reallocated to white settlers, who used the fertile soil to cultivate tea.