Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has pledged "an all-out war" to eliminate Al Shabab in his first statement to the nation since the terror group staged a deadly 30-hour hotel siege in capital Mogadishu.

"I know that the Somali people are fed up with the endless condolences and mourning, I know that you lose respectable people in every attack carried out by the terrorists," Mohamud said on Tuesday.

"So I call upon you to be prepared for an all-out war against the ruthless (people) who are hostile to our peace," he said in a statement released by the presidency.

"We are determined to weaken the terrorists who destroy our people till all the areas they control are liberated, this is a priority for our government and the preparation and implementation of that plan is ongoing," he said, without elaborating.

The attack, which began on Friday night, was the biggest to hit Somalia's capital since Mohamud took office in June and underscored the challenge of trying to crush the 15-year insurgency by the Al Qaeda-linked group.

At least 21 people died and 117 others were wounded in the gun and bomb attack targeting the popular Hayat Hotel, with the fatalities including Norwegian citizens, according to Norway's government.

READ MORE:Somalia ends Al Shabab siege at Mogadishu hotel

'Somalia will defeat its enemy'

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohamud convened a national security committee meeting attended by the prime minister, interior minister and foreign minister, as well as the country's defence chiefs.

In a televised speech later in the evening, Mohamud told citizens to have no doubt that "Somalia will defeat the enemy that is oppressing its country, people and religion."