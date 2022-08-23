Affectionately known as the ‘weather woman of India’, Anna Mani is why the country can make accurate weather forecasts today.

On August 23, 2022, Google honoured Mani, a physicist and meteorologist, with a doodle on its homepage. She would have been 104.

Mani is best known as one of the country’s first female scientists. She began working for the India Meteorological Department at 30, where she helped design and manufacture weather instruments.

She excelled so much that within five years, she became the head of the department despite it being a male-dominated industry at the time.

During her time as the department chief, more than 100 weather instruments were designed and standardised for production.

But this is only the story of her post-PhD achievements.

Let’s rewind back to her childhood. Mani was born in southern India in a typical upper-class house where only boys were encouraged to pursue high-level careers.

And women, prepared for marriages.

Mani, however, spent her formative years engrossed in books.

By 12 years of age, she had read every book at her public library - unlike other girls her age, who would be daydreaming about their wedding day at the time.

Never granted a PhD in India