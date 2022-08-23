A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey, sending people fleeing their homes but with no casualties or damage immediately reported.

The shallow quake occurred late Tuesday in the waters off the southwestern coast of Sumatra island — nearest to Bengkulu, South Sumatra and Lampung provinces.

It sent people in South Sumatra and Bengkulu rushing from their homes, according to local media and witnesses.

However no casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities, and USGS estimated that there would be little chance of damage on the ground in Sumatra island.

No tsunami threat was issued.

But the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) advised residents to "watch out for possible aftershocks".

It classified it as a 6.5-magnitude quake, and said its epicentre was in the sea about 64 kilometres from shore.

