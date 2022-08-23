Recent steps to normalise Türkiye’s ties with Israel will not weaken the country’s support for Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

“The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Abbas’s three-day visit comes as Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalise ties, including last week’s decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Erdogan said Türkiye continues its longstanding solidarity with Palestine in the "strongest way."

"Türkiye, which has recognised the Palestinian state from the moment it was proclaimed, defends the vision of a two-state solution on every platform," he added.

Ankara rejects any actions aimed at changing the status of Jerusalem or its Al Aqsa Mosque, said Erdogan, adding: "We conveyed this to our Israeli counterparts."

Palestine supports Türkiye’s efforts to normalise relations, he said, as Türkiye’s dialogue with Israel will give it a better chance to defend the Palestinian cause.

"Palestine always has a special place in Türkiye's heart," he said, adding that Ankara aims to further strengthen ties with Palestine and wants its welfare and development.

"I once again underline that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the basis of the 1967 borders and the UN parameters is essential for the peace and stability of our entire region," Erdogan said.

