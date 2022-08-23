The Indian Supreme Court has agreed to hear two separate pleas challenging the government of western Gujarat state's remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

The court's decision on Tuesday follows the challenging of the Gujarat government's decision by three petitioners, including Communist Party of India leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and Trinamool Congress party lawmaker Mahua Moitra.

Earlier, the court said it will consider the urgent listing of two separate Public Interest Litigations (PIL) challenging the Gujarat government decision.

Human rights groups and Muslims have expressed outrage over the release of the 11 men serving life sentences for gang rape and murder during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which killed over 1,000 people, the majority of whom were Muslims.

The 11 convicts in the case of gang rape survivor Bilkis Bano were released from jail on August 15 after the authorities approved their appeal for “remission of sentence.”

A long legal battle