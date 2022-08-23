The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a new case of Ebola in its violence-wracked east, just weeks after the end of a previous epidemic.

The sample from a 46-year-old woman who died on August 15 in Beni city, North Kivu province, "tested positive" for Ebola, DRC's health ministry said in a statement published late on Monday.

It added that tests showed the case is linked to a previous strain of the virus from 2018 and was not a new variant.

The ministry sought to reassure the public that officials were "hard at work on the ground" to respond to the situation.

Around 160 people have been identified as contact cases, it added.

