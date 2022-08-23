TÜRKİYE
No meeting planned between Türkiye's Erdogan, Syria's Assad: Cavusoglu
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects rumours of a possible meeting between President Erdogan and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad at SCO summit in September.
Cavusoglu says that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz, Hatem Shurrab
August 23, 2022

There will be no meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's Bashar al Assad at an upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in September, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

Speaking to the Haber Global news broadcaster in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu ruled out a meeting between Erdogan and Assad at the summit slated for September 15-16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, adding that Assad was "not invited" to the event.

He also underlined that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria, adding that the regime should not see the opposition as terrorists.

"From the very beginning, Türkiye said that the most important process is the political one," he said.

Türkiye follows a "results-oriented" policy in Syria, Cavusoglu noted, stressing the importance of the country's territorial integrity and the need to clear terrorist organisations from it.

"There are no preconditions for dialogue, but what is the purpose of the talks? The country needs to be cleared of terrorists, our border security is important, and Syria's territorial integrity and political integrity are important. It is important that people can return to the country safely. It's not necessarily a requirement, but what are its purpose and goal? Our Syria policy is always solution-oriented," he added.

READ MORE:Türkiye backs political solution to Syria conflict: Cavusoglu

Reappointing ambassador to Israel

Ankara will reappoint an ambassador to Israel "in coming days," Cavusoglu said.

Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalise ties, including last week's decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Cavusoglu said normalising ties with Israel does not mean Türkiye will make concessions on Palestine and Al Aqsa Mosque.

He added that Palestinian authorities, including Hamas, want the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Israel, adding: "Through this dialogue, we will better defend the Palestinian cause."

The minister also said normalisation of relations is beneficial for the region. 

Later on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential complex in Ankara.

READ MORE: Erdogan discusses bilateral ties with Israel's Herzog in phone call

Ukrainian grain exports

Cavusoglu said the landmark grain export deal signed in Istanbul last month is working smoothly.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month. 

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, a total of 33 ships with over 723,000 tons of grain have been delivered to world markets, Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Grain exports from Ukraine critical for humanity

Normalisation with Armenia

For the normalisation process with Armenia, Cavusoglu said the country's special representatives met four times.

"It is not a realistic approach to see this process we are carrying out as independent from the process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Permanent peace in the South Caucasus can only be achieved through a comprehensive and permanent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu said.

The minister said Türkiye's "sincerity" in normalising ties with Armenia was "clear for all to see."

READ MORE:Türkiye offers Armenia to host normalisation talks in Yerevan

SOURCE:AA
