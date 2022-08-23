Istanbul Airport has been ranked among the 10 busiest airports in the world in August, rising from 14th to fifth spot in a report by Official Airline Guides (OAG), the world's leading aviation data and analysis provider.

Istanbul Airport operator IGA said on Monday that the report, Busiest Airports in the World, showed the busiest airport in the world remained Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the US.

It was followed by Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the US.

While Tokyo International Airport in Japan ranked fourth, Istanbul Airport ranked fifth on the list.