TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport ranked world's fifth busiest in August
Istanbul Airport rose from 14th to the fifth spot in the 'Busiest Airports in the World' report issued by Official Airline Guides.
Istanbul Airport ranked world's fifth busiest in August
Istanbul Airport was ranked as the busiest airport in Europe. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
August 23, 2022

Istanbul Airport has been ranked among the 10 busiest airports in the world in August, rising from 14th to fifth spot in a report by Official Airline Guides (OAG), the world's leading aviation data and analysis provider.

Istanbul Airport operator IGA said on Monday that the report, Busiest Airports in the World, showed the busiest airport in the world remained Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the US.

It was followed by Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the US.

While Tokyo International Airport in Japan ranked fourth, Istanbul Airport ranked fifth on the list.

RECOMMENDED

Heathrow Airport in the UK ranked eighth, Los Angeles International Airport ninth, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France came in 10th place.

READ MORE: Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal