A lawmaker from the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been arrested for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, which sparked large protests in Hyderabad city in India's southern Telangana state on Monday night.

According to Hyderabad police, Thakur Raja Singh, the BJP member of the state Legislative Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday morning after multiple cases were registered against him in different locations in the city.

"We have apprehended him. Further details will be shared soon," Joel Davis, a senior police officer in Hyderabad said.

On Monday, Singh released a video showing him making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Subsequently, protests broke out in different parts of Hyderabad on Monday night, with protesters demanding action against him.

Public anti-Islam remarks