WORLD
Indian lawmaker arrested for derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad
Thakur Raja Singh, the BJP member of the state Legislative Assembly, was arrested a day after he released a video showing him making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.
In May, Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokeswoman, made insulting remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, eliciting widespread condemnation both at home and in the Muslim world. / Reuters
By Fatıma Taşkömür
August 23, 2022

A lawmaker from the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been arrested for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, which sparked large protests in Hyderabad city in India's southern Telangana state on Monday night.

According to Hyderabad police, Thakur Raja Singh, the BJP member of the state Legislative Assembly, was arrested on Tuesday morning after multiple cases were registered against him in different locations in the city.

"We have apprehended him. Further details will be shared soon," Joel Davis, a senior police officer in Hyderabad said.

On Monday, Singh released a video showing him making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Subsequently, protests broke out in different parts of Hyderabad on Monday night, with protesters demanding action against him.

Public anti-Islam remarks

Recently, Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokeswoman, made insulting remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, eliciting widespread condemnation both at home and in the Muslim world.

Her remarks were condemned by the Indian government and the party, which suspended her.

Another BJP spokesman, Naveen Kumal Jindal, was expelled from the party for making comments on social media in support of Sharma and against Islam. 

Following their remarks, massive rallies were held across the country.

More than a dozen Muslim-majority countries as well as international organisations had condemned the controversial remarks.

READ MORE: Vilification of Indian Muslims: The method in the madness

