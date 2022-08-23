Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Russia, France discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken with French counterpart Catherine Colonna on the expected visit of independent inspectors to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

They "discussed in detail the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the opportunities available for organising a visit to the station by an IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) mission," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement following their phone call.

Lavrov said that Ukraine "continues to shell the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the territory adjacent to it, exposes the entire European population to the danger of a nuclear catastrophe", it added.

UN nuclear watchdog could visit Zaporizhzhia plant in days

The UN nuclear watchdog has said it will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant within days if talks to gain access succeed.

"I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties," the IAEA's statement quoted chief Rafael Grossi as saying.

"The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."

US to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States is expected to announce as early as Wednesday a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, a US official has said.

The $3 billion weapons assistance package would be the largest such assistance package that Washington has generated for Ukraine in the six months since Russian troops poured over its borders in February.

Kiev accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children

Kiev has accused Moscow of having organised illegal mass adoptions of Ukrainian children after transferring them from occupied territories to Russia.

"The Russian Federation continues to abduct children from the territory of Ukraine and arrange their illegal adoption by Russian citizens," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Over 1,000 children from Mariupol," a southern Ukrainian city occupied by Russian troops, "were illegally transferred to outsiders in Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, and Altai Krai" (in Siberia), the statement read, referring to different areas of Russia.

Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia

Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a news conference.

He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the conflict, saying this would pose a big threat to the whole world.

Spain warns that Russia could again attack Kiev

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has warned that Russia could again attack Kiev.

“The theatre of the war has changed,” she said at a news conference, referring to the current concentration of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“But intelligence services worldwide warn that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s attacks could return to Kiev or any other part of Ukraine.”

Robles affirmed that the Russian government will “without a doubt” use “natural gas as a weapon of war” and urged “solidarity and unity” within Spain and the EU.

Zelenskyy vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has opened an international conference on Crimea by saying Kiev would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region.

He told the conference that regaining control of the peninsula, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, would be the "biggest anti-war step."

"To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order," he told the Crimea Platform summit.

Macron: EU ready to support Ukraine for the long term

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed that the EU's support for Ukraine would continue "for the long term."

Six months after the conflict erupted, "our determination has not changed and we are ready to maintain this effort for the long term," Macron said in a video address to participants in the Crimea Platform conference in Kiev.

"This destabilisation of the international order and the disruptions that have followed, on the humanitarian level, in terms of energy and food, are the consequences of the choice made by Russia and Russia alone to attack Ukraine on February 24," he said.

Lavrov: No mercy for killers of Russian nationalist’s daughter

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said there can be "no mercy" for those behind a car bombing that killed the daughter of pro-Kremlin ultranationalist intellectual Alexandr Dugin.

"The investigation will hopefully be completed soon. According to the results of this investigation, there can be no mercy for those who organised, ordered and carried out (the bombing)," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

Russia: Moscow downed Ukrainian SU-27 over Kharkiv region

Russia's defence ministry has said its forces downed a Ukrainian SU-27 fighter jet over the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

In its latest daily briefing, Moscow also said it destroyed two US-made M777 Howitzer artillery guns.

Lithuania eyes possible regional ban on Russian visas

Lithuania could seek a "regional solution" for banning Russian tourists if EU member states fail to agree on a bloc-wide sanction, Lithuania's foreign minister has said.

Gabrielius Landsbergis said he expected talks with Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Poland on the issue in Prague next week on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

Landsbergis said if a European solution is not reached, "we do not rule out the possibility of looking for a regional solution that would include the Baltic states, Poland and potentially Finland," adding "there should be no Russian tourists in the EU...as if nothing happened".