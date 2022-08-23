The US government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from former president Donald Trump's Florida estate, including material from the CIA, the National Security Agency and the FBI.

An initial batch of more than 150 documents marked as classified was recovered by the US National Archives in January, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter.

Aides to Trump gave the US Justice Department a second set in June, while a third batch was seized in an FBI raid earlier this month, it said.

The Times reported that Trump himself went through some of the boxes, believed to be containing variety of topics of national security interest, in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over to the Archives.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for the former president did not immediately provide comment.