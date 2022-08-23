Iran has dropped its demand for the US to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from a terror blacklist as part of talks to return both countries to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, the State Department has said.

"We are encouraged by the fact that Iran appears to have dropped some of its nonstarter demands, such as lifting the FTO (Foreign Terrorist Organizations) designation of the IRGC," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at daily press briefing.

The United States on Monday pushed back against accusations of delaying the indirect talks aimed at reinstating the deal, saying it was working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on a draft text put forward by the European Union.

"We are working as quickly as we can to put together an appropriate response to the Iranian paper," Price said.

He added that Washington was encouraged that Iran dropped some of its demands, such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard but added there were still outstanding issues to be ironed out.

President Joe Biden has staunchly opposed lifting the IRGC’s terror designation as part of any deal that would return the US and Iran to compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“That's part of the reason why a deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago. But the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain.

READ MORE: What are the hurdles in the way of Iran nuclear deal?

Waiting on US response