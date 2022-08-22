President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said grain exports from Ukrainian ports to the world are critical for humanity, as Türkiye announces more than 721,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been delivered to global markets so far.

"Even the start of sending Ukrainian grain to the world through our country is a critical development for humanity," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

He said everyone can witness that Türkiye has made every effort to ensure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"Our aim is to bring together (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in our country, hopefully in the not-too-distant future,” to resolve the crisis, he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

Also announcing his three-nation Balkan tour scheduled for the first week of September, Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye pays "special importance" to the Balkans.

Over 721,000 tonnes of grain exported

Earlier on Monday, Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said since the first ship left Ukraine under the Istanbul grain export deal, more than 721,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been delivered to world markets.