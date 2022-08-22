A car bombing in a Moscow suburb killed Daria Dugina, 29, a journalist and daughter of political scientist and thinker Aleksandr Dugin.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) blames Ukraine for the killing, an accusation Ukrainian authorities deny.

A suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser Dugina was driving, Russian investigators say. Russian state media reports Dugin, 60, was the intended target, saying he only survived after changing his car last minute, resulting in the killing of his daughter.

But why was Dugin a target?

Dugin is a prominent backer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Often described as an ultranationalist, Dugin has tried to influence Moscow through his writing, which largely focused on an idea of a resurgent Russia.

He has for long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, calling it Eurasianism.

In his 1997 book, “The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia”, Dugin was fiercely critical of the US influence in Eurasia and called for Russia to rebuild its own authority in the region and advocated breaking up the territory of other nations.

The book featured on army reading lists, but there is no indication that Dugin has ever had direct influence on Russian foreign policy.

Dugin’s influence over Putin has also been a subject of speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and many calling it minimal, since he has no official ties to the Kremlin.

Idea of Eurasianism