A possible meeting on resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal could be held "this week" after Tehran submitted its response to an EU proposal, the European Union's top diplomat has said.

"A meeting was scheduled to take place in Vienna at the end of last week, but it was not possible," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference in Santander, Spain on Monday.

"It is possible that it could take place this week."

Borrell also said he hoped the United States would respond positively as early as this week to an EU proposal that aims to save the 2015 deal with Iran.

He said Iran had given a "reasonable" response to the proposal, which follows 16 months of irregular, indirect US-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. The contents of the proposal have not been made public.

"There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations saying 'this is the equilibrium we reached, I don't think we can improve it on one side or the other'...and there was a response from Iran that I considered reasonable," Borrell said in Santander.

"It was transmitted to the US which has not yet responded formally...I hope the response will put an end to the negotiations," he added.

