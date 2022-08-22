At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan over the last 48 hours, a disaster management official said.

"Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province," said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, on Monday.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

Heavy rains have destroyed thousands of homes and damaged agricultural land in central Afghanistan.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year.

In June, a drought and a massive earthquake killed over 1,000 people.