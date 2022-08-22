Pakistan's Islamabad High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to former premier Imran Khan till August 25 and ordered him to appear before the anti-terrorism court in three days.

The bail was granted on Monday as political tension in Pakistan deepened after authorities registered a case against Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier, hundreds of his supporters reached his residence in Bani Gala near the capital Islamabad to show solidarity.

A police case was filed against Khan for threatening government officials in a public speech about the alleged police torture of one of his aides, who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the powerful military.

"If Imran Khan is arrested ... we will take over Islamabad with people's power," a former minister in his cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened on Twitter, as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilisation.

Another former ministerial colleague, Murad Saeed, told domestic television channels that the police had issued orders for Khan's arrest.

Islamabad police declined to confirm this, however.

Khan's aide, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside an Islamabad court that the party had applied for bail for the leader ahead of any arrest.