Two more ships have left Ukrainian ports under Türkiye-brokered grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the two ships, said on Monday shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.