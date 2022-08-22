WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Two more grain ships leave Ukraine
Since the first ship left Ukraine on August 1 under the Türkiye-brokered deal, over 656,000 tons of Ukrainian grain have been delivered to world markets.
Türkiye: Two more grain ships leave Ukraine
A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 22, 2022

Two more ships have left Ukrainian ports under Türkiye-brokered grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the two ships, said on Monday shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

RECOMMENDED

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on August 1, over 656,000 tons of Ukrainian grain have been delivered to world markets.

READ MORE:How Ukraine grain shipments process from Black Sea ports to Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal