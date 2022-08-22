Indiana's Republican governor, Eric Holcomb, has met Taiwan's president, days after Washington announced trade talks with Taipei.

The meeting comes amid rising US-China tensions since Beijing staged huge military drills in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

Holcomb landed in Taiwan on Sunday for an "economic development trip".

In her meeting with Holcomb on Monday, President Tsai Ing-wen directly referenced Beijing's drills and called for like-minded countries to continue supporting Taiwan.

"Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China in and around the Taiwan Strait. At this moment democratic allies must stand together and boost cooperation across all areas," she said.

Holcomb said the United States and Taiwan "share so many common values and interests and goals".

"We will continue to seek to build a strategic partnership with you," he said.

