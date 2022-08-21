Albania has said it was investigating why two Russians and a Ukrainian had tried to enter a military factory as police detained four Czech nationals also close to another military plant.

The defence ministry said late on Saturday that two of its soldiers were slightly injured while detaining a 24-year-old man from Russia who had entered the grounds of the Gramsh military factory and was trying to take photos. He resisted arrest and used spray against the soldiers.

Two others –– a 33-year-old Russian woman and a Ukrainian man aged 25 –– were arrested nearby.

Defence Minister Niko Peleshi said on Sunday that it was too early to be sure about the motive but hinted at a possible link to Russia's attack on Ukraine, which has been criticised by Albania.

"In view of the broad regional context and the geopolitical context, this cannot be dismissed as just as an ordinary, civilian incident, but we cannot rush to conclusions," he said after visiting the injured soldiers in hospital.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Saturday the three individuals were "suspected of espionage" without giving further details.

Tirana-based media said the three suspects were bloggers who often visited abandoned military bases and other big plants in different countries.

Peleshi said the investigation would show if they were bloggers and speak to their motives.

READ MORE:Russians, Ukrainian trying to enter Albania army plant arrested