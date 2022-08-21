US Representative Liz Cheney has vowed to oppose Republican candidates who back former President Donald Trump's claims about a stolen 2020 election.

Cheney told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley were "unfit" for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.

Cheney, who is Trump's leading critic and vice chair of the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, said that a broad movement of election denial could undermine the US constitutional order if left unchecked.

The daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney has already said she will spend the next two years trying to stop Trump from returning to the White House in 2024, possibly with her own presidential bid. She declined to tell ABC whether she would run inside or outside the Republican Party, should she decide to make a presidential bid.

"I'm going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers," Cheney said in an interview recorded last week, days after she lost her Republican primary race to a Trump-backed candidate.

Risk of election deniers in power

"We've got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country. And I'm going to work against those people. I'm going to work to support their opponents."

Cheney did not say which Republican candidates she would oppose but acknowledged that they would include some of her fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Republicans are favoured to take control of the House but could face a bigger challenge capturing a Senate majority in the November 8 midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress for the next two years.

As one of two Republicans on the House January 6 committee, Cheney has been able to draw a direct connection between the deadly melee and Trump's repeated claims that he won the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.