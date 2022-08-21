WORLD
Israel-based spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO reorganisation
CEO of NSO Group Shalev Hulio steps down as the technology firm undergoes a restructuring process of all aspects of its business.
The statement said the reorganisation will "ensure NSO remains one of the world's leading high-tech cyber intelligence companies." / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
August 21, 2022

The chief executive of embattled Israel-based spyware maker NSO has stepped down as part of a reorganisation, the company announced.

In a statement on Sunday, NSO said that CEO Shalev Hulio, one of the company's founders, would be stepping down.

Yaron Shohat, the company's chief operating officer, will lead the firm on an interim basis and manage the reorganisation process.

The statement said the reorganisation will examine “all aspects of its business, including streamlining its operations to ensure NSO remains one of the world's leading high-tech cyber intelligence companies, focusing on NATO-member countries.”

A company official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the reorganisation efforts, said that 100 employees, or roughly 13 percent of NSO's workforce, would be dismissed.

NSO has been connected to a number of scandals resulting from alleged misuse by customers of its flagship Pegasus phone surveillance software.

Last year, the US blacklisted the company, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.”

SOURCE:AP
